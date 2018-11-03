Towle & Co. Raises Holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Sonic Automotive makes up 2.1% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 2.78% of Sonic Automotive worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAH. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,530,000 after acquiring an additional 283,665 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$19.55” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

