Towle & Co. Sells 749,500 Shares of Supervalu Inc. (SVU)

Towle & Co. lowered its position in shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,500 shares during the period. Supervalu accounts for 5.7% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 5.04% of Supervalu worth $62,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Supervalu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Supervalu by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Supervalu by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Supervalu by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Supervalu by 13.2% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SVU opened at $32.49 on Friday. Supervalu Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.59). Supervalu had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supervalu Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

SVU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Supervalu in a report on Monday, July 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Supervalu in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Supervalu from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Supervalu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

