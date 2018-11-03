Traders Buy Ford Motor (F) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $106.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.26 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Ford Motor had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Ford Motor traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $9.29

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,479,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,927,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,425,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,298,000 after buying an additional 9,710,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 33,038,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,607,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,297,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,973,000 after buying an additional 212,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,258,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,053,000 after buying an additional 530,876 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

