Traders Sell Huazhu Group (HTHT) on Strength (HTHT)

Investors sold shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $31.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $74.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.75 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Huazhu Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Huazhu Group traded up $3.85 for the day and closed at $30.01

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $381.03 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

