Traders Sell Shares of PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) on Strength (PNC)

Investors sold shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $85.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $149.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.67 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, PNC Financial Services Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. PNC Financial Services Group traded up $1.25 for the day and closed at $129.74

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

