Traders Sell Shares of PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) on Strength (PNC)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Investors sold shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $85.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $149.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.67 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, PNC Financial Services Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. PNC Financial Services Group traded up $1.25 for the day and closed at $129.74

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply