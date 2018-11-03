Traders Sell Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) on Strength (SPDW)

Traders sold shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) on strength during trading on Thursday. $7.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $143.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $136.33 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded up $0.41 for the day and closed at $28.47

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.