TransAlta Renewables (RNW) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNW. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.00.

RNW traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.56. 620,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,718. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.23 and a 52 week high of C$13.85.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.80 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company's portfolio consists of wind, hydro, and gas facilities. It owns and operates 18 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2316 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the State of Wyoming, and the State of Western Australia.

