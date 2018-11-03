TransGlobe Energy (TGA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransGlobe Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TransGlobe Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransGlobe Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TGA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 217,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.20.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). TransGlobe Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 243,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 699,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.