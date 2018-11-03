Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Shares Down 5.4%

Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $14.15. 4,076,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 1,496,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelport Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $622.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVPT. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

