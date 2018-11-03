TreeHouse Foods (THS) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,740. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TreeHouse Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.46.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

