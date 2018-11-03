Trimble (TRMB) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $791-821 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.52 million.Trimble also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. 2,358,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trimble has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $77,884.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $29,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,827.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,306 shares of company stock worth $2,946,255 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

