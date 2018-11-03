Trinity Industries (TRN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $22.72. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 1445210 shares.

TRN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Vertical Group raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13,081.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,779,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after buying an additional 1,765,993 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 171.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after buying an additional 810,646 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $28,392,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 34.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after buying an additional 261,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $5,443,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

