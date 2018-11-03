Trinity Industries (TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 3,060,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 13,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,779,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,993 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 810,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 261,306 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.