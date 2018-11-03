Triumph Group (TGI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 606,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 627,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $995.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a positive return on equity of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.