Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $424,634.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007412 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00024648 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00338873 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001387 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001346 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 581,798,490 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

