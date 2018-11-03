Tronox (TROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.24 million. Tronox’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX opened at $12.13 on Friday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

In other Tronox news, Director Gregory Daniel Blue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,989.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.