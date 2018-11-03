TrustPlus Achieves Market Cap of $135,275.00 (TRUST)

TrustPlus (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, TrustPlus has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrustPlus coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. TrustPlus has a market capitalization of $135,275.00 and $0.00 worth of TrustPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000142 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TrustPlus Coin Profile

TrustPlus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. TrustPlus’ total supply is 34,864,901 coins. The official website for TrustPlus is trustplus.com. TrustPlus’ official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustPlus

TrustPlus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustPlus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

