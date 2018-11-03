Twin Disc (TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Twin Disc from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Twin Disc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $250.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $74.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter worth $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter worth $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 55.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 79.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 56.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

