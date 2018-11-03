U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

PRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research started coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

PRTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 182,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,982. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth about $225,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

