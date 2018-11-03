U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Plans Dividend of $0.23

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NYSE:USPH opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Jerald L. Pullins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $460,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,402 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

