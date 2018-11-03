UBS Group Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for adidas (ADS)

UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €224.68 ($261.26).

ADS opened at €206.50 ($240.12) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

