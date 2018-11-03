Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Trading Up 11.8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)’s share price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.17. Approximately 1,036,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 535,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 703.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $392,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 19,550 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $1,417,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,700,774. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 50,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.