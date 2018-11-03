Unilever N.V. (UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,088 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 28th total of 1,061,403 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.19 on Friday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.75%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

