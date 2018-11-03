Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $133,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $115.16 and a 52-week high of $165.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.