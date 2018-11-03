Uniper (UN01) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale set a €26.20 ($30.47) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.38 ($28.35).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 stock traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €25.45 ($29.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 12 month low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 12 month high of €26.64 ($30.98).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.