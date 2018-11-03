Unit (UNT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi. “

Get Unit alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KLR Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Unit in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Unit and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Unit in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of UNT stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 378,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Unit has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.88 million. Unit had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unit will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Parks sold 22,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $621,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,547,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unit in the second quarter valued at about $13,689,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unit by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,081,000 after acquiring an additional 459,010 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unit in the second quarter valued at about $5,507,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unit by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after acquiring an additional 187,401 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unit (UNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.