United Overseas Bank (UOVEY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Overseas Bank (OTCMKTS:UOVEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “UOB is a leading bank in Singapore that provides a wide range of financial services through its global network of over 500 offices in 18 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and North America. It has banking subsidiaries in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and mainland China. UOB is committed to playing an active and meaningful role in the community with our focus on children, education and the arts. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Overseas Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of UOVEY stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Overseas Bank has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Overseas Bank (OTCMKTS:UOVEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter. United Overseas Bank had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Overseas Bank will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Overseas Bank

United Overseas Bank Limited provides financial products and services. The company's Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment provides financing, trade, cash management, capital markets solutions, and advisory and treasury products and services.

