United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 118.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 845.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $105.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

