United Parcel Service (UPS) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $128.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.52.

UPS stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,781. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

