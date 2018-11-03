UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,568 shares of company stock worth $21,128,177. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $261.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

