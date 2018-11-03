Universal Electronics (UEIC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Universal Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $432.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $161,562.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,562.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartland & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

