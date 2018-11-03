Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 62,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,466. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul A. Mcgrath sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $698,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 19.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

