Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UVSP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $733.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in the second quarter worth $101,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in the third quarter worth $209,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in the third quarter worth $254,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 78.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

