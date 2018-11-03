Unum Group (UNM) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Unum Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 550,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 95.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Unum Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM opened at $37.17 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.