US Bancorp DE Has $69.99 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $69,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after buying an additional 48,623 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $163.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.