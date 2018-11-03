US Bancorp DE Sells 10,651 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Biogen were worth $55,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $312.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.01.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

