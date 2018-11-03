US Bancorp DE Sells 17,166 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $51,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 911,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,649,000 after purchasing an additional 295,113 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $152.79 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $100.85 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.79.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $99,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $550,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,483 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,150.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,211 shares of company stock valued at $21,869,337. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

