USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 2,410 Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,933,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,924,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,932,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,847,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank set a $263.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $286.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Argus started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.56.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total value of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $281.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $191.70 and a 12 month high of $290.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

