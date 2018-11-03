USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 14,370 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,528 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 381,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 237,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $192.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

