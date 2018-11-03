USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 161.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Comstock Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.