USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

STX stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,090,783 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $106,504,486.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 581,291 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $29,855,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,636,648 shares of company stock worth $239,240,175 and have sold 46,086 shares worth $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

