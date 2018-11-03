Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 387 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total transaction of $115,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total value of $34,804,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,804,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,542 shares of company stock valued at $114,178,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $309.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.38 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.41.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

