Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 890.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,125.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,974,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,613,000 after acquiring an additional 258,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,835,000 after acquiring an additional 205,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $152.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $167.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

