Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Receives $44.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$38.75” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Get Valero Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLP opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. Valero Energy Partners has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $48.66.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 99.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Valero Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.42%.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.