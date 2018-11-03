ValuEngine Downgrades Dean Foods (DF) to Sell

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

NYSE:DF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Dean Foods has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $730.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.02.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dean Foods will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv acquired 350,000 shares of Dean Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods during the third quarter worth $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dean Foods by 36.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 213,885 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Dean Foods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dean Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dean Foods by 21.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 970,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 170,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

