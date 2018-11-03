ValuEngine Downgrades LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Sell

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $27.17 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $515.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $533,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,118,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,277,984.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,462. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading: Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.