ValuEngine Downgrades Net Element (NETE) to Buy

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NETE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 121,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,207. Net Element has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 88.17% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Net Element will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Net Element news, Director Howard Ash sold 4,895 shares of Net Element stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $30,397.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Net Element by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

