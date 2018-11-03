ValuEngine Downgrades SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) to Strong Sell

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 289,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,259. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.02. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had a net margin of 71.89% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust II

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

