ValuEngine Downgrades Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) to Strong Sell

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

SHI traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.73. 43,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,148. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The oil and gas company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

