ValuEngine Downgrades Spartan Motors (SPAR) to Strong Sell

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ SPAR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 992,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,372. The firm has a market cap of $236.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Spartan Motors has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. Spartan Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $63,113.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,023.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas acquired 15,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 145,995 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 211,526 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 600,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 282,723 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 111,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 521,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

